120920 COVID cases

As of Tuesday evening, 19 Franklin County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, including five who are in the intensive care unit.

According to the Franklin County Health Department, there are 233 active cases of the virus, including 166 cases in the community, 42 in long-term care facilities and 25 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

Since the start of the pandemic more than nine months ago, 1,682 Franklin Countians have tested positive for COVID-19; of that number 1,426, or 85%, have recovered and 23 have died.  

The county continues to be in the red zone on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 59.7 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription