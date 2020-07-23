COVID update graphic

The Franklin County Health Department announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county's total to 210 since the pandemic began.

Of those 210 cases, 51 are active, 153 victims have recovered, and there have been six deaths.

The active cases include nine hospitalizations with three patients in ICU.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 611 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and seven new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the state's totals to 25,147 confirmed cases and 684 deaths.

There are 581 people in the hospital and 135 in ICU. A total of 7,046 people have recovered.

“This week we have seen some of our highest number of cases of the coronavirus going all the way back to the start of dealing with this pandemic in Kentucky on March 6,” said Beshear. “These results ought not to make us panic, but it also ought to make us get back into the habits that we know help defeat this virus.”

