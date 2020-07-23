With one week remaining in July, Franklin County is on pace to set a record for the number of new COVID-19 cases this month.
A total of 75 coronavirus cases were recorded in June. In the past 24 days, 69 residents have tested positive for the virus, according to numbers provided by the Franklin County Health Department.
But perhaps even more startling is that 32 of those cases were reported this week alone.
The last time the weekly COVID-19 case count was this high was June 1-4, when 32 Franklin County residents were diagnosed with the virus. However, 18 of those cases were linked to residents and staff at local long-term care facilities.
The latest spike in cases is travel-related and associated with get-togethers, not long-term care facilities, health officials said.
“Several of our newest cases are linked to backyard BBQs/parties and travels out of state,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at FCHD.
In response to an escalation in the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state — which spiked last Saturday with 979 cases — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a 10-person limit for social gatherings. The guidance, which doesn’t apply to weddings, restaurants, churches, retail or other public venues, went into effect Monday.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health issued a travel advisory recommending that Kentuckians who travel to hot spot states — including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Mississippi and Puerto Rico — should undergo a 14-day self-quarantine after returning.
“We urge people to use caution as you continue to make travel plans for the rest of the summer and weekend plans getting together with other families and friends. Please wear your mask and be outdoors as much as possible,” Parker told The State Journal.
Since the first local case was documented on March 18, 210 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As the number of cases have risen, so too has the number of recorded cases per month. Data from the health department shows there were five cases confirmed in March; seven in April; 27 in May; and 75 in June.
A State Journal analysis found that there has been at least one new coronavirus case each weekday that the FCHD has reported since June 25. The health department does not report cases on the weekend and was closed July 3 for Independence Day.
The last weekday that local health officials didn’t record a new case was exactly one month ago.
In the time since, 89 Franklin County residents — more than 42% of the total number of cases — have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
As cases have increased, so too have the number of contacts, defined as someone who has been less than 6 feet from an infected person for 15 minutes or longer. The health department is charged with notifying those who have been in contact with a COVID-19 victim and monitoring them for possible symptoms.
“We’re seeing more and more cases now where the contacts (of infected people) are becoming positive,” said Judy Mattingly, FCHD director.
Currently, the health department is monitoring 51 active cases, in addition to 200 contacts of the infected people.
“Don’t forget that six feet distance thing, don’t forget about wearing that mask — even if they’re a close friend of yours,” Mattingly added.
Another concerning trend is that the most recent confirmed local coronavirus cases tend to be younger. On Wednesday, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman tested positive for the virus.
In fact, the majority of local cases — 33 — have been ages 20-30, followed by the 32 in the 41-50 age group. There have been 29 COVID-19 cases in the 81-and-older age group.
“On average, it takes 5-7 days from exposure for individuals to become symptomatic,” Mattingly said.
However, not every victim experiences COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, chills, extreme tiredness and/or sudden loss of taste or smell.
According to health department numbers, 42% of those who have tested positive were asymptomatic compared to 50% who experienced symptoms.
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital is also on the rise. Twenty-two Franklin Countians have been hospitalized for the virus, including nine currently. A total of eight local patients have been admitted to the ICU since the pandemic began. Three are currently in the ICU.
In response to the recent increase in cases, FCHD administered 99 tests at a free event a Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort on Wednesday and has another testing date set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Public Health Center at 851 East-West Connector. Testing hours have yet to be determined, but online registration at fchd.org is required and will go live at 8 a.m. Friday, July 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.