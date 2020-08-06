Since March, Kentucky’s court system has been functioning at a much-reduced capacity.
Civil matters have been postponed. In-person court hearings have been limited to those with defendants in custody or emergency situations.
Grand jury proceedings were halted in many counties. Court dockets were handled by video conferencing platforms, and no one was allowed in the courtrooms, aside from the judges and court personnel.
Beginning this week, the Kentucky Supreme Court allowed judges across the state to begin holding jury trials again, though there is ample room for local judges to use their discretion on when and how to have a trial under current and evolving health guidelines.
There are already trials scheduled in Franklin Circuit Court this month and next, but whether they occur remains uncertain.
The order
A week ago, the Kentucky Supreme Court issued an eight-page order establishing basic guidelines for conducting trials, family court matters and evictions and selecting jurors.
The justices said criminal trials could resume this week, with priority given to defendants who are in custody. Civil trials can resume after Oct. 1.
“Jury trials shall only resume if the trial judge determines in his or her discretion, after having considered local public health conditions and the health and safety requirements established by the the Supreme Court, that it is advisable,” the justices wrote.
The grand jury could meet via telephone or video conference, and current grand juries could see their service extended up to a maximum of 20 days service.
Evictions proceedings were allowed to resume, with 30 days' notice by the landlord without assessing penalties or fees from the period of March 27 to July 27.
In family matters, only cases involving paternity, initial child support hearings, cases being reopened and those where the party only receives support of some kind will be handled until Oct. 1, unless the judge decides it needs “prompt attention.”
Moving ahead
After four months without trials and not a lot going on, Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland is itching to get back to business.
“I’ve got cases set for trial in August,” he said. “We’ve got some set in September and October. Whether or not we’ll be able to have them remains to be seen.”
Cleveland said recent history shows six to 12 cases will go to trial annually in Franklin County, but there have been none since March.
Jury selection
One of the biggest hurdles is actually picking a jury of 12 people and an alternate. Typically, the entire pool would appear in the courtroom at the start of a trial, with attorneys on both sides asking a series of questions to narrow the group down to a final dozen plus one.
Many times, a prospective juror would be asked to answer privately in front of the judge and the attorneys.
None of those things could happen under current social distancing guidelines, and that’s one of the stumbling blocks.
“We’re having to figure out how to accomplish jury selection,” Cleveland said. “We’re kicking around some ideas, but we’ve not settled on one yet. If we can get a jury in place, I think we could accomplish a trial.”
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said a new jury pool went through orientation this week, another step toward resuming trials.
“The difficulty is jury selection,” he said, “where normally we’d call 75 to 100 people into a courtroom and winnow that down to 13.”
Cleveland said he considered moving jury selection to a large space outside of the courthouse, but “I’m not sure the Supreme Court would allow it. If they’d allow me to try a case in a high school gym, I would try a case in a high school gym.”
The jury-questioning process, called voir dire, “must be conducted at a court facility in the county, unless otherwise authorized by the Supreme Court …,” the order reads.
Shepherd said the jurors would likely be interviewed in groups of 20 or so in the courtroom, with groups scheduled for different times during the day. Or two days.
“Jury selection normally takes two or three hours,” Shepherd said. “Now it may take a full day. What we’d do is a more time-consuming selection process of 30 to 40 (people) each.”
In a trial
During the course of any trial, there are many instances for close contact and whispered conversations, whether between attorney and client, or between attorneys and the judge at the bench.
Again, that can’t happen under the current situation. Clark Circuit Judge Jean Chenault Logue, the chief regional judge for the Bluegrass region, which includes Franklin County, said there is to be a 10-foot distance maintained around the judge, including clerks and attorneys.
Those private conversations and discussions can’t happen as they used to.
There are options, though.
“We could clear the room,” Shepherd said. “I think our rooms are large enough we could have those conferences in a side room. It’s doable. We’re looking at how to do those kinds of things.”
Cleveland agreed.
“We might have to clear the room,” he said, “or go back in chambers, where we could socially distance.”
The Supreme Court order only requires that such bench conferences be conducted outside the jury’s presence where it can be added to the record, while social distancing.
The order also allows the use of technology to present exhibits to the attorneys and to the jury.
It also specifies that the public and media can still watch a trial, but allows for video or audio in a separate space if there is not enough room to be socially distant in the courtroom.
Grand jury
In Franklin County, the grand jury resumed its duties in July. The grand jury hears evidence in a case and decides whether to issue an indictment, a formal document charging a person with a crime. The grand jury can also decide not to indict and dismiss the charges.
Normally, the grand jury meets in a side room at the courthouse. Social distancing has halted the grand jury in some counties, while others have continued.
Cleveland started working with the grand jury last month, which has been issuing indictments weekly since.
Using one of the large courtrooms, Cleveland said the grand jury has been able to meet while being appropriately distant from each other.
Facilities
Throughout Kentucky, court facilities vary widely from county to county. Logue said Clark County’s circuit courtroom is the only one large enough for trials or grand jury sessions to allow for social distancing. With district court, circuit court and the grand jury forced to share one room, scheduling could be an issue, she said.
Franklin County is in a different situation.
“We have three large courtrooms and then we have three small courtrooms,” Shepherd said. “The grand jury has been meeting in one of our large courtrooms so they could be socially distant.”
Cleveland said he believes there is enough space in the courthouse to house all of the parties necessary for a trial, including witnesses, attorneys, jurors and staff.
Andy Sims, the commonwealth’s attorney for Jessamine and Garrard counties, said he’s heard of some counties installing Plexiglas shields in front of the judge on the bench. The circuit courtrooms in his circuit, he said, are “cavernous” and shields may not be needed there.
Reality and frequency
“Honestly, very few cases go to a jury trial,” Shepherd said, estimating only 10% of all circuit cases reach a trial. “It’s become a lost art to do a jury trial.”
Cleveland said most criminal cases are resolved with a guilty plea. Negotiations, he said, have become “like pulling teeth.”
"No one can go to the jail for a face-to-face conference with their clients,” he said. “I’m pretty much at my wit’s end. It’s very frustrating.”
The silver lining, though, is fewer people have been going to jail.
“Fortunately, during that period of time there were not a lot of people being arrested,” he said.
Moving on
“I’m ready to try anything and to the work of the court,” Cleveland said. “I’m not going to object to anything the court says. Let’s get back to work.”
“We’ll be trying new and different things to accomplish things we did in a different way,” Shepherd said. “I think we’re ready. It will be a learn-as-you-go process. Everybody will have to be in a position of learning on the job.”
