For many local businesses and services, reopening during a global health pandemic has been more like gingerly dipping a toe in the water rather than cannon-balling right in.
For instance, even though Gov. Andy Beshear lifted a ban on in-person dining on May 22 — allowing restaurants to serve at 33% capacity and utilize outdoor seating — Craig Blanton, co-owner of DaVinci’s Pizza, waited before wading in.
“We talked to our customers and many said they weren’t ready for dine in, so we wanted to wait and see,” he told The State Journal.
The dining room reopened on Monday, but Blanton is closely monitoring the profitability of keeping it open.
“If the data doesn’t support it, we’ll have to shut down the dining room again,” he said.
DaVinci’s Pizza has stocked up on gloves and face masks for all employees and “washes the place down twice a day.” But, like all Frankfort eateries, Blanton said the biggest hit has been the absence of a lunch crowd.
“We’ve lost state government, factory and corporate orders because a lot of those places aren’t open,” he said.
The restaurant has also seen a loss of revenue from Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, which did not open as usual on Memorial Day weekend. DaVinci’s provides pizza for the snack bar at the pool and as of Thursday afternoon Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites had not decided whether to keep the aquatic center closed.
“Every dollar you don’t get hurts,” Blanton said.
Fortunately, the restaurant has been able to sustain itself on drive-thru orders and keep all of its staff on. Blanton gives some credit to the fact that 96% of Americans like pizza.
“It’s kind of ingrained in everyone’s head as a comfort food,” he said.
While DaVinci’s Pizza has weathered the storm, Blanton warns that the pandemic and repercussions from it aren’t even close to being over.
According to a June 14 report by consulting company Compass Lexecon, up to 85% of independent restaurants — which rely heavily on dine-in revenue — may permanently close by the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are diligently watching what we do. We want to make sure we are making the right decisions,” Blanton said.
In the weeks before Diana Geddes, owner of Fit Time for Women, closed her gym per the governor’s orders on March 18, she had already noticed a significant drop-off in the number of elderly clientele coming in for a workout.
“We’re so small that everybody knows everybody,” she explained of the Brighton Park Boulevard gym.
Even though she knew the closure was temporary, she had no idea when her members would be able to return.
Fit Time for Women reopened on June 1 with new hours and precautions intended to keep customers safe. For instance, the gym now opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday instead of 6 a.m. as it previously had.
“We are very pleased to be open even though our numbers are down,” Geddes said.
Due to COVID-19, child care is not offered yet and the sauna is closed. Fitness class size has been limited to 10 participants, and the gym is taking call-ahead reservations the evening before classes in order to practice social distancing.
Hand sanitizer is available for use and face masks are required for all staff and members when not exercising.
“We are taking staff temperatures each shift and doing the screening questions,” Geddes said.
The staff is also extensively cleaning and disinfecting equipment throughout the day. However, despite the gym’s preparations, there are still clients who are opting not to return just yet, and Geddes understands.
“We respect each and every one’s decisions on how to keep themselves safe,” she added.
But, Geddes told The State Journal she has also noticed an improvement in many members’ mental health since they have returned.
“Quarantine and isolation are difficult, and exercise — even standing far away — makes life much better,” she said.
Even though accounting firm Charles T. Mitchell Co. closed to the public on March 16, CPA Jim Clouse and staff have kept busy — first with tax return preparations, then with federal government stimulus program applications.
A 34-year income tax filing veteran, Clouse told The State Journal that COVID-19 has completely changed how he interacts and serves his clients.
“I have been accustomed to a significant amount of face-to-face meetings … (but) we have relied on technology more to deliver services and communicate with clients,” he said.
The IRS extended the tax filing deadline until July 15 and Clouse said about 35% of his clients have taken advantage of the additional time.
“Initially, we were still operating under the assumption that the filing due date was April 15,” he explained, saying that clients can send their information one of three ways — electronically, by mail or dropping it in a secure cabinet at the West Main Street office.
“The various stimulus programs that the federal government instituted recently caused our firm to redirect a significant amount of time from tax preparation to assisting clients applying for the various programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP),” Clouse added.
Currently, Charles T. Mitchell Co.'s office is open in a limited capacity. Employees are meeting with clients by appointment only in order to limit the number of people in the office at the same time.
“I have learned that our services can be delivered in an effective and secure manner utilizing technology more in the future, and I believe that clients will enjoy the conveniences that technology provides,” Clouse said.
The staff at Paul Sawyier Public Library, which reopened its doors to the public on Monday after being closed for more than two months, is relying on technology for its annual Summer Reading Program, which will be virtual this year.
“Library service is very customer-oriented,” PSPL Executive Director Jean Ruark explained, adding that not being able to provide the services clients are accustomed to was a big challenge for staff. “We usually work closely with our patrons; not being able to do that goes against our service model.”
PSPL has considerably reduced its hours of operation. Currently, the library is open Monday through Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are also special hours for at-risk patrons from noon to 2 p.m. on Mondays and PSPL offers curbside service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Ruark said all staff are following the Healthy At Work guidelines released by Beshear administration — submitting to health and temperature checks and wearing face masks, gloves and face shields when appropriate.
“We are quarantining returned materials for three days; cleaning and sanitizing more often; and practicing and encouraging social distancing,” she said.
All patrons are asked to enter through one door and exit through another, and the inside of the library also looks quite a bit different. Much of the seating in the building has been removed, as have the toys and interactives in the youth services area.
The Friends of the Library book store remains closed for now, but the organization is accepting donations again via the regular drop-off in the parking garage.
“We are happy to back in service, even if it has to be limited for now, and it’s really wonderful to hear how much our patrons appreciate that,” Ruark said, thanking the community for its support.
PSPL is also waiving all fines and fees for lost or damaged materials prior to its March 20 closing.
