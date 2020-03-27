This week, for the first time since The State Journal moved into its building on Wilkinson Boulevard in the 1990s, the newspaper isn’t being assembled each day from the location. Despite the office being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is still business as usual for journalists and staff as we compile Your Hometown Newspaper.
Like many of you, telecommuting is not something we are accustomed to and has been a big change. Last weekend was spent cobbling together makeshift remote offices where we can do our work from home and the field.
For advertising representative Meri Latek, that meant clearing out a spare bedroom that was formerly known as a space for “don’t-know-what-to-do-with-it-chuck-it-here” just enough to get to the desk.
“My wife has put me in a windowless room,” laughed Publisher Steve Stewart.
Customer Service Manager Sheri Bunker is set up at her kitchen table “where we never eat,” and bookkeeper Jim Wainscott and his wife, Lori, who are both working from home, have set up their dueling computers at opposite ends of their kitchen table, which allows them both a view of their backyard where they enjoy watching squirrels chase one another.
Speaking of views, reporter Jordan Hensley has a great vantage point of downtown from her desk, which was handed down from her late grandfather and painted by her grandmother.
“I’ve placed the desk in front of one of the large windows in the living room of my apartment,” she said. “I have a nice view of the street below.”
Reporter Linda Younkin is also hunkered down in her living room with her laptop and cellphone nearby. Managing Editor Chanda Veno and Design Editor Hannah Brown, who is also editor of FRANK. magazine, chose to take their work desktop computers home.
“I do a lot of design work and need to zoom in quite a bit,” Brown said. “I strain my eyes terribly on a laptop.”
Since being away from the office, many of us have new “co-workers.” For instance, Veno is sharing the sunroom in her home with her two teenage sons as they complete their Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) schoolwork.
“The first day was bumpy because with three computers going in one room we kept tripping the circuit breaker, cutting off the power,” she added. “But they sleep in and I’m an early riser, so it has worked out well.”
Brown’s new office buddy is her 15-pound white flame point ragdoll cat, Chalupa, who insists on sitting in her lap.
“He’s taken to resting his head on the desk next to my mouse so my hand rubs his head as I’m working,” she remarked.
Hensley keeps her nearly 1-year-old dog, Spencer, in his crate while she writes, and Wainscott’s dog, Scout, enjoys sleeping by his feet as he works. Latek said her “assistants” distract her sometimes, but not too often.
“It would interrupt their naps,” she chuckled.
Bunker likes being home with her dogs, Izzie, L’il Bit and her son’s dog, Gator, but concedes that working remotely is not as easy as she thought it would be.
“I dreamed of waking up at 7:45, brushing my teeth, staying in my PJs and starting work,” she continued. “In the real world, I should have listened to the boss when he told us he had read that the best way to work from home is to stick to your regular routine.”
Journalists are under tight deadlines each day and while working remotely has taken some adjusting, we continue to get our jobs done in a timely manner.
All newsroom members agree that not having to wear work clothes every day is an added benefit of telecommuting.
“It's certainly casual Friday every day I work at home,” said Younkin. “I also get an earlier start with no commute.”
For Wainscott, who travels from Lexington to Frankfort for work each day, there have been both challenges and advantages. He realized too late that he needed a printer and extra computer monitor, but rather than trekking back to the office he ordered curbside pickup from Best Buy.
On the plus side, he enjoys spending more time with his wife and the lack of a commute.
“The traffic is much lighter in the hallway from the bedroom to the office as opposed to Nicholasville Road, New Circle Road and Versailles Road,” Wainscott laughed. “(I’ve) only had a couple of close calls with the wife on my way to work.”
While humor is helpful, we understand the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak and the role we as a community newspaper play in spreading the truth about the virus.
“Everyone is doing their part in covering this pandemic and keeping Frankfort residents informed on what matters to them,” Brown added. “Even apart, we still operate as a cohesive team. I couldn’t be any more proud of the work we are doing.”
Hensley, who previously lived in North Carolina, compares the COVID-19 pandemic to covering a hurricane with an uncertain path that changes often. It’s a lot to keep up with.
“It is a surreal time not on in U.S. history, but world history. It’s a privilege to be able to help keep people informed during this scary, uncertain time,” she said.
Younkin, a veteran reporter, prefers talking with people face to face, so adjusting to phone and email interviews has been a learning experience.
She has also found that the best approach for her is taking breaks from the constant coronavirus coverage, which she admits makes her “overwhelmed and anxious.”
“I think we will be stronger on the other side and maybe people will see in a real way what it means to work together,” said Wainscott, who added that he is grateful for Gov. Andy Beshear’s leadership and watches his press conferences each day at 5 p.m. “At least that is my hope that we will be a much stronger state and nation because of what we have experienced.”
Latek, who celebrated her birthday last Saturday by converting an extra bedroom into a home office, also lauded Beshear’s response to the situation and is still shocked about the worldwide emergency.
“It has been sobering to think that in the 21st century with all the modern medical and technological expertise available not only here but worldwide, that we can be brought to a halt by a virus that is no respecter of age, gender or economic status,” she said. “Maybe God is trying to tell us something?”
We are also optimistic that we are doing the right thing by adhering to the governor’s plea to work remotely.
“While this arrangement has been working well, I miss seeing the people I work with,” Younkin added. “I've been social distancing with family, too, and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone in person again.”
For someone who is used to meeting with her clients in person, Latek only had one face-to-face interaction this week.
“It was really nice to be in the same room even though we carefully adhered to the social distancing rules,” she said.
In fact, the one thing we all have in common is that we miss each other and our readers.
“I miss daily chats with my co-workers, some of which I have worked with for over 30 years,” Bunker said. “I also miss ‘our regulars’ who stop in to pick up a paper and visit each day rather than subscribing.”
For Brown, who is used to working second shift, the biggest challenge is feeling isolated.
“I miss that we can't collaborate in person and plan out the next day’s newspaper. But, we're getting it done.”
