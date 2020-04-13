As all performers are quick to point out, the show must go on.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions preventing dance, gymnastics and cheer teachers from continuing in-person lessons, several Frankfort studios are continuing to offer instruction virtually.
Amanda Whites, director at Kentucky Dance Academy, created a YouTube channel shortly after Gov. Andy Beshear urged the shutdown of schools last month and later added Zoom specifically to reach out to clients.
“YouTube allows families to do prerecorded classes at their leisure and personal schedules,” Whites told The State Journal on Monday. “Zoom allows fellowship and personal connection between students and teachers and helps establish a sense of normalcy.”
Being able to use both platforms — both of which are free — has been integral to providing the best dance education during these strange times, she added.
In addition to rehearsal dance videos, KDA’s YouTube channel also includes classes in various genres for ages 18 months to adult; creative movement games and activities for preschool to elementary ages; and a near daily holistic journaling question that challenges dancers to reflect on their performance and training, as well as mental and physical health.
One of the biggest drawbacks Whites has encountered is evaluating which classes work via Zoom and which aren’t practical for online teaching.
“We offer acro, ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, musical theatre and hip-hop during the year and adapting all those genres to these platforms has been a challenge,” she said. “We want to ensure all our dancers can train safely in any space or physical area.”
Nicole Carlton, owner of Kentucky Gem Cats, a cheer, tumbling and gymnastics trainer on Twilight Trail, has also started offering online instruction.
“We are very much a hands-on gym but have recently had to revamp and rather rapidly,” Carlton explained. “While we miss our students, we are respecting social distancing and offering virtual lessons to our community.”
Currently, the gym classes are offered via Google Classroom. Participants can contact the gym for class codes. Instructors also post challenges and updates in the Facebook group "Kentucky Gem Cats Members and Alumni."
“This helps keep kids busy and active during the quarantine from the comfort of their home,” Carlton said, adding so far the feedback from students and parents has been positive.
Laurie Meyer, second-generation owner and director at Capital City Dance Studio, is using Zoom to keep in contact with her dancers.
“We started offering them on March 30 to all our students once it became clear that students were not going to be able to get back in the studios any time soon,” she said, adding that classes “meet” during their usual time and day each week. “We also email the parents the recording of the class so that they can watch it again at any time or if they were not able to join the original meeting.”
The studio, which was established by Meyer’s mother, Gina Tincher, in 1969, has made adjustments and will continue online classes until the pandemic ends. She is committed to keeping the longtime studio going strong.
“Like everyone, we never imagined that we would see something like this,” Meyer said.
However, she is quick to concede, she misses the students’ faces and smiles the most.
“That interaction cannot be replaced in any way. We can’t wait to be able to see them in person,” she said.
The studio has emailed all the dancers their recital music and is figuring out the most effective way to send students videos of their instructors performing the recital dances so they can continue to practice.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, students were three-quarters of the way through the dance year and Meyer is determined to have a recital — she’s just not sure when.
“The students have worked hard all year and we want to do all that we can to make sure that the end of the dance year performance can come to fruition,” she said.
“We also have a lot of seniors who have been taking (lessons) from us for a number of years and we especially want to make sure that they get to finish out our year somehow.”
