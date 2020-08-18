Fireworks

The postponed Independence Day fireworks show is still planned for Friday, Sept. 4.

“However,” City Clerk Chermie Maxwell told The State Journal on Tuesday, “that can change at any time due to the coronavirus.”

The City of Frankfort and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 announced in late June that the annual fireworks display would be delayed due to social distancing guidelines.

“The VFW hopes that by Labor Day weekend citizens can gather together freely and enjoy the fireworks as a celebration of getting our lives back to normal and putting the COVID-19 threat behind us,” Daryl Casey, VFW Post 4075 senior vice commander and Fireworks Team lead, said in June.

At that time, both entities hoped that most, if not all, social restrictions would have been lifted and that the fireworks show, slated for the night before the rescheduled Kentucky Derby, could be used as an opening to a “Welcome Back America” holiday weekend event.

“If something does change, we will get a press release out immediately to let the public know,” Maxwell added.

