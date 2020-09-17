The Franklin County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
During a press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear listed an 84-year-old Franklin County man among the latest deaths attributed to the virus. However, FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal her department had not received any new death notifications.
"I am fairly confident that is a death we have already reported," she said.
Active cases in the county include 45 in the community and 41 school-associated — meaning students or staff from any school or college who reside in Franklin County.
Of the 579 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 479, or 83%, have recovered from the virus. Fourteen have died.
Beshear reported 628 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 59,370.
The good news, the governor said, was that the testing positivity rate remained under 4% at 3.82%.
With 11 new deaths on Thursday, the total number of state residents whose deaths have been attributed to COVID rose to 1,093.
A total of 1,101,279 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide.
