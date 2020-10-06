100720.COVID Update graphic

The Franklin County Health Department reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 723 since the pandemic began.

The new cases are three men, 73, 19 and 48 years old, and a 22-year-old woman.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,054 new cases at his press conference Tuesday. 

"We are experiencing an escalation, our third major escalation in this COVID crisis, and it is significant," Beshear said. "Last week, we had 6,126 positive cases, and we're on pace to have more than that this week."

Beshear said he is extending the mask mandate for another 30 days.

"We saw with the last escalation that we have the power to stop it if we simply do what we know works," he said. "That is wearing a mask, engaging in social distancing, and if we're honest with ourselves we know that fewer people are wearing masks right now than they were in July when we took the steps on the mask mandate."

Beshear said the mandate falls within the recommendations of a new White House report.

"Masks must be worn indoors in all public settings," he said. "That's from the White House, and group gatherings should be limited. Those are two major steps we took in July; those are some steps we need to get back to following on a high level."

Four new deaths were reported Tuesday for a statewide total of 1,218.

A total of 74,194 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, and 12,751 have recovered.

There are currently 592 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 150 in the ICU and 93 on a ventilator.

The state's testing positivity rate is 4.29%.

