Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Franklin County Health Department on Monday — the first day that local coronavirus data has been released since Thursday due to the Fourth of July holiday — raising the county total to 149 since the pandemic began.
Of that total, 105 victims have recovered and 39, or 26%, cases remain active. One patient remains hospitalized. Five Franklin Countians have died due to the virus.
According to the latest local information provided by the health department, 49% of Franklin County victims have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms — which include fever, cough, a loss sense of taste or smell, vomiting and diarrhea — while 48% were asymptomatic. Three percent are pending.
Seventy-eight females and 71 males have been diagnosed with the virus locally.
An age breakdown of the positive cases shows that the 41-50 age group leads with 25 cases; followed by the 81-plus category with 23; and the 20-30 age bracket with 22.
Statewide, the number of new cases remained consistent over the holiday weekend with 299 reported Friday; 255 on Saturday; 280 on Sunday; and 241 on Monday. The total number of positive cases in Kentucky is 17,152 since the pandemic began.
“While the day-to-day reported cases fluctuate somewhat, our numbers have been holding remarkably steady even as other states have experienced sharp increases,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release Monday.
“We can stay on this plateau and hopefully move to a steady decline in cases only if we follow the guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, wearing cloth face masks and limiting our exposure to crowds. We also need to get tested regularly and to answer the call when contact tracers reach out with information.”
A total of 17 deaths were announced statewide for the four-day period — nine on Friday and eight on Monday — bringing the total number of deaths across the state to 593.
According to state data, 435,471 Kentuckians have been tested and 4,785 have recovered from the virus after begin diagnosed.
