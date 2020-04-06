Of the eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, four patients have recovered, Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said during Monday’s weekly update by local officials.
Parker said the four who have recovered have adhered to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including self-quarantine. To be considered recovered, patients also must be fever-free for at least 72 hours without medication and have improved symptoms, although a cough may linger.
With springtime allergies in full bloom, Parker said COVID-19 symptoms are different.
“Health care providers are a great resource. Just describe your symptoms and they can guide you,” she said, adding that the hotline number for symptomatic people is 1-800-722-5725.
Parker also spoke briefly about public health order 2020-1, which limits the number of shoppers from each family to one. The order was issued locally on Sunday and leaders understand there will be circumstances that prevent some residents from complying.
“This is not the time to use a grocery trip as a field trip for your kids,” Parker said. “Let’s keep everybody safe and remain healthy at home.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said limiting the number of people in stores will help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We could not continue doing what we were doing. Those days aren’t here now,” he added. “This is another precaution we are trying to take in our community so people don’t have to go to the hospital.”
Frankfort Regional Medical Center CEO Reed Hammond said the hospital has made several changes, including restricting visitor access and implementing universal masking protocols for all staff and providers.
“We are segregating COVID-19 patients in protected units to help contain the spread,” he said, adding patients are asked screening questions when they arrive at the emergency department. “Any patient without (COVID-19) signs or symptoms are treated normally.”
Hammond said the hospital began procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) months ago and still has an ample supply.
“We continue working to ensure we have adequate PPE and taking steps to reuse it when we can,” he said, adding the top goal of the hospital is to protect its staff and physicians.
“I couldn’t be more humbled to lead this hospital at this time,” Hammond said. “Every time I come into the campus, there’s a sign that says ‘heroes work here’ and there’s so much truth to that.”
Frankfort Mayor Bill May reiterated the importance of following local and state orders and CDC guidelines.
“Please take this very seriously,” the mayor said. “What we do in April will help shape the decisions we will need to make in May.”
