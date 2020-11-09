Jardan Doneghy

Artist Jardan Doneghy, who is originally from Frankfort but now lives in Austin, Texas, will teach virtual art lessons to local children. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort’s Hungry Minds Book Club wanted to do something to help The Kings Center children, since the center hasn’t been open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group agreed to make packets of art supplies the children could use at home.

The plan grew.

Frankfort artist and book club member Betty Beshoar worked with Artist and Craftsman Supply, where she buys her art materials, to come up with the components of an art kit. Each kit includes markers, crayons, watercolors, pen, pencil and multimedia drawing pad.

Karen Carey, another Frankfort artist and member of the book club, wanted to help the kids keep their supplies all together, so she bought 50 cloth bags in different colors.

The program was named Art Works, with the double reference to works of art and the way art can work to develop and express creativity.

The original idea was to encourage the kids to watch free art lessons on Wendy MacNaughton’s YouTube Channel “Draw Together.” But wouldn’t it be even better if there were a local artist to teach the kids?

Amelia Berry, of Yes Arts!, put The Kings Center in touch with professional artist Jardan Doneghy, who grew up in South Frankfort. Even though Doneghy has recently moved to Austin, Texas, she liked the Art Works project and wanted to help.

South Frankfort Presbyterian Church will pay Doneghy to create and produce four video lessons for the pilot program, which begins Wednesday. The following three lessons will be posted Nov. 18, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 on The Kings Center’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

“We know many kids are looking for something else to do while they have to stay home, so we’re happy to share this program with the community,” said Kings Center board Chair Sheila Mason Burton. “Even if a student isn’t ‘enrolled’ in the program, we invite everyone to watch the video art lessons and submit pictures of their art for the virtual art exhibit Thanksgiving weekend.”

Parents and guardians of children who would like to participate and receive a free bag of art materials should contact The Kings Center Director Deneen Petty at 502-227-8010. Bags will be given out as long as supplies last.

All children in the community are invited to submit pictures of their art for the virtual exhibit. Email pictures to Deneen.kingscenterfrankfort@gmail.com by Nov. 20.

