The City of Frankfort will receive more than $900,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to address COVID-19-related issues with public transportation.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement during his COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday.
The funds are part of $22.9 million in federal aid made available to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Beshear said.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package was passed by Congress on March 27.
The City of Frankfort will receive $993,411. Beshear said the money will help cities across the state keep buses clean and meet other COVID-19 needs.
"We're very thankful and grateful Gov. Beshear, Sec. Jim Gray and their staff," Frankfort Mayor Bill May said. "This is particularly helpful with the added burden the city is facing due to the added costs of responding to COVID-19."
Beshear also announced phase two of his plan to reopen the state's economy.
Restaurants that can meet sanitary and social distancing guidelines can reopen at 33% capacity and offer outdoor seating on Friday, May 22.
By June 1, Beshear hopes movie theaters and fitness centers can reopen. Campgrounds could be allowed to reopen on June 11 and child care and youth sports could resume on June 15.
Beshear said none of the services will be operating as they did prior to COVID-19. Increased cleaning and a decrease in capacity is required. Child care facilities will not be allowed to operate at full capacity, and only outdoor, low-touch youth sports will be allowed to resume.
Beshear previewed phase three, which includes reopening bars and allowing social gatherings of up to 50 people.
While Beshear announced a lot of good news, the state’s COVID-19 cases still grew by 208 to a total of 6,129 cases since the outbreak began.
Beshear also reported 11 new deaths with eight of those occurring in long-term care facilities. The number of people who have died due to COVID-19-related complications in Kentucky is 294.
As of Thursday evening, Franklin County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 14, with 12 victims having recovered and two cases currently active. There have been no reported deaths in Franklin County.
