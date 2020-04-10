The only thing better than a free lunch is a complimentary book to accompany it.
The Frankfort Independent Schools Education Foundation is collecting tax-deductible monetary donations for Book Out, a community fundraiser to support parents and students of Frankfort Independent Schools and downtown bookstore Poor Richard’s Books.
The aim of the program is to put a new book in the hands of every kindergarten through fifth grade student at Second Street School via the district’s emergency feeding sites.
The idea was the brainchild of Suzanne Fernandez Gray, president of the Franklin County Arts Council and a writer, who told The State Journal that the closure of libraries and schools has left many students with limited access to books. The shutdown of nonessential businesses is hurting small mom-and-pops like the Broadway bookstore owned by Lizz Taylor.
“One day it just hit me that schools had a built in distribution mechanism and if we could raise money to buy books from Poor Richard’s we could help so many people in our community at once,” Gray said.
“I just got on the phone and started calling people and everything came together.”
One of the first people she called was Taylor, who during this time of social distancing is also concerned about children’s learning.
“Books can be a ‘virtual’ classroom where the characters can confront frustrations and test solutions, allowing the reader to learn from the character's experience,” she said. “Books can help them escape from chaos to a safe place where they can still be learning.”
The goal of the PayPal campaign is to raise $3,500 — enough money to purchase books for the roughly 450 students at SSS. All of the money donated will go toward the effort.
“If we raise more, we’d like to be able to provide books for middle and high schoolers too,” Gray said.
Taylor said books are a unique product in that the markup is much smaller compared to other merchandise.
“But I always try to support the schools with a 20% discount and 10% for teachers, as they buy so many books for their classrooms,” she said, adding that discounts are also available for nonprofits.
Taylor has also been tasked with selecting the reading materials and has asked the district for a cultural breakdown of its students so she can provide books that kids can relate to and identify with.
“Kids can’t physically get out of the house much right now, but books can take them anywhere,” Gray said. “A brand new book is a much-needed bright spot. It’s something to look forward to.”
Taylor hopes to be there when the books are distributed.
“It would make me happy to have a child say they have already read that book and ‘loved it!’”
Gray realizes that the current COVID-19 pandemic has financially hurt many local families and businesses and that it is a challenging time for fundraising. But, she quickly added, the initial interest in Book Out is encouraging.
“People’s desire to help one another is still strong,” she said.
“I think a lot of people wish they could do more to help during these difficult times and this is something everyone can participate in without leaving the house.”
For more information or questions, contact Gray at suzanne.gray@icloud.com.
