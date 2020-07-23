The Frankfort Christian Academy has moved its start back a week, with students returning to school Aug. 19.
“We were going to open Aug. 12,” TFCA Principal Carrie Beth Tigges said. “That was our plan all along, but our board met Monday and decided to push it back to the 19th to give the staff more time to prepare for everything coming their way."
TFCA closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and finished the year with non-traditional instruction.
“We’ll open in-person," Tigges said. "We’ve had 93% to 94% who want to have in-person instruction. We are offering a virtual option to families who have asked for that.”
Tigges said families have been surveyed several times since May. The board meets again Monday, and after that families will have to commit to a style of instruction for the first nine weeks of school.
There will be three staggered arrival times with two zones in which to drop off and pick up students, and families have been surveyed about which time would work best for them.
Once in the building, students will go straight to homeroom.
“We’ve spent a lot of the summer rearranging the building,” Tigges said. “We’ve swapped out tables for individual desks. We’re blessed that we have a big building with a lot of common areas where kids can be spread out.
“We’ve moved some teachers around to match the class with the space provided. Our facilities staff has worked phenomenally. I can’t say enough about what they’ve done.”
Tigges said students will be able to social distance within classrooms, and masks have been recommended for students while transitioning and when they can’t stay six feet apart. Students in preschool and kindergarten won’t have to wear a mask. A decision is expected to be made at the school board’s meeting Monday.
TFCA will also stagger when classes go to the cafeteria.
“Our tables seat 16, but we can only have six with spacing,” Tigges said. “Our middle school and high school used to eat together, but now our middle school will go first and the high school later.
“There will be assigned seats and assigned areas.”
Tigges said her staff has responded well.
“My staff has been phenomenal,” she said. “I’m not saying there aren’t days we’re feeling really overwhelmed, but they’ve really responded. I already had a great group of teachers, but I’ve seen them coming in and out all summer to prepare their room.
“We care greatly about our students’ academic growth, but we care greatly about their safety and security, their mental health, their spiritual growth and health. As a Christian school, we hone in on the whole person."
It’s going to take more than a “phenomenal” staff to keep the coronavirus from spreading . You may want to throw in “ extra ordinary “ too!
Nothing is mentioned about regular testing and temperatures checked daily .
