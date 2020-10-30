Christmas Parade

Organizers of this year’s Frankfort Christmas Parade have found an innovative way to keep the annual tradition going despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the normal march through the streets, this year’s event will be held drive-thru style in the parking lot of Commonwealth Credit Union, the parade’s sponsor.

Participants will remain in their vehicles and the floats and displays will be parked and lined up in the CCU parking lot at 1425 Louisville Road.

Froggy Country 101.7/104.9 and Passport Radio 103.7/102.1 will provide the parade soundtrack of holiday music for those driving through the parade, and Santa Claus is also scheduled to make an appearance.

Space for floats is limited to 25. Those interested in entering a float should fill out a form at https://frankfortparade.com/sign-up/ by Thursday. The parade committee will go through the applications and contact the 25 organizations that have made the lineup.

Selected floats are required to pay the $100 nonrefundable entry fee by Nov. 20. After the parade, the community will vote for their favorite float to win $1,000.

All entries must clearly display the name of the organization and may not include Santa Claus. Adult supervision is required for all children 12 and younger who are participating in the parade.

For more information, email frankfortparade@gmail.com or call 502-875-1130.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription