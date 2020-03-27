Local nursing homes and assisted living facilities aren’t allowing outside visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tingle’s Riverview Florist wanted to make sure the residents know they’re not forgotten.
The business began a campaign this week to make sure every room in Frankfort nursing homes had a fresh flower arrangement. The Tingles were looking for donations for 135 arrangements. They ended up with donations for 177.
“We were talking about it on Tuesday, and we got everything going on Facebook Wednesday,” said Jessica Tingle, an assistant manager of the business along with her husband, Ryan Tingle.
“The response has been awesome so far, and to see how much people care,” she said Friday during a delivery at the Lantern at Morning Pointe. “The community and even people who don’t live in Frankfort have contributed to make it happen.”
Because the response was so good, the donations were expanded to some assisted living facilities, and 250 arrangements were needed. Riverview Florist filled in the arrangements for which it had not received donations.
“We do a lot of deliveries with state government, and no one is there,” Tingle said. “We were thinking of ways to fill our time, and we knew all these residents are shut in. We thought having fresh flowers would help, and we hope it will.”
The Tingles and Ryan's father, Ronnie Tingle, work full-time at the family business, which recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.
Deliveries Friday were made to the Lantern, Bradford Square, Frankfort Care, Morning Pointe and Dominion.
At Morning Pointe, the flowers were being delivered loose so residents could make their own arrangements.
Jessica Tingle said the store received two more calls Friday from people who want to donate, and she said the business is open to continuing the endeavor and putting arrangements in rooms at other residences, such as Ashwood Place and Pleasant Meadow.
“We’ll try to get to them all,” she said.
Information about donating is available on the Tingle’s Riverview Florist Facebook page. The donation for each vase is $10.
“My grandmother resides here,” Jessica Tingle said at the Lantern, “so that makes it special for me to do this as well.”
