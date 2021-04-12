City and county officials Monday urged citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are encouraging everyone to continue to get vaccinated,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said at a weekly COVID-19 briefing by community leaders. “Until we can get to enough immunity in the community, we will not be able to open up as much as we would like, and of course now that spring is here and summer is around the corner, that’s typically a busy time for Frankfort, particularly downtown.

“We want to encourage everyone to help us get back to normal as soon as possible so we can open up effectively and support our businesses the rest of 2021.”

Emergency Management Director and City Manager Tom Russell concurred.

“If people want to get back to normal, or whatever the new normal is, everyone needs to get vaccinated,” he said.

Debbie Bell, health education coordinator with the Franklin County Health Department, reported the department has administered 11,029 total vaccines, including 4,666 first doses, 4,008 second doses and 2,355 of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Janssen vaccine.

There are a total of 47 homebound residents the health department has been able to vaccinate at their homes.

According to the CDC website, 31.2% of the county's total population has been vaccinated, and 77% of the county's residents who are 65 and older have been vaccinated.

The website's numbers were updated Monday at 6 a.m.

“As you’ve heard our elected officials say today, the opportunities are abundant right now,” Bell said about vaccinations. “We have our (Kroger) regional site, and we encourage individuals that are interested in the vaccine to get those wherever they can find them available.”

FCHD will have a drive-thru vaccine event Friday at its Public Health Center at 851 East-West Connector. The event will be 9 a.m.-noon for people 18 years or older. It is by appointment only, and those interested in scheduling an appointment can do so by going to www.fchd.org/FCJJ.

There will be another vaccine event on April 23, and appointments are still available for both the Friday and April 23 events.

The hours for the April 23 event are 1-4 p.m. Brittany Parker, assistant director of the health department, said if the April 23 event fills up FCHD may extend it into the morning.

The health department is also offering COVID testing every Wednesday 9 a.m.-noon at its 100 Glenns Creek location.

Testing is by appointment only, and appointments can be made by visiting www.fchd.org/covid19testing. Anyone having trouble scheduling an appointment electronically or who has questions should call the health department at 502-564-7647.

FCHD reported Monday evening that the county has had 11 new confirmed cases of COVID since its last report Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in Franklin County to 3,769 since the pandemic began over a year ago.

There are 37 active cases of the virus in the county. A total of 3,675 residents have recovered.

