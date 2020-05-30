After being open for over 130 years, Frankfort High has plenty of traditions, ones that this year’s senior class had missed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But on Saturday afternoon, FHS’ seniors were reunited for a parade.
March 13 was the last day of classes in the school building, with the rest of the year completed using Non Traditional Instruction (NTI), or remote learning.
“It’s definitely been different,” Frankfort senior Delano Craig said. “I’ve been at home a lot. At first I didn’t think anything about it. It didn’t bother me not being at school because I’m going someplace else after this.
“But once it became time for the traditional things — the clap out, senior skip day, camping out on the front lawn, senior prank day and cry day — we missed out on all of that.
“The school has done its best to make up for that, and I appreciate it.”
Saturday’s parade began in front of the school on Shelby Street, went up Capital Avenue, around the Capitol and back down Capital Avenue.
Once back at FHS, seniors had individual pictures taken by Julia Harmon in front of the school with FHS Principal Tyler Reed, Frankfort Independent School Superintendent Houston Barber and Jina Greathouse, chairperson of the FIS board.
“I’m super excited,” senior Andrae Walker said before the parade started. “The hardest part (of NTI) was completing all my work without any distractions.”
Walker will attend Kentucky State University and study the history of engineering, and Craig is going to the University of Louisville, where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Kennadie Pritchett, who has signed to play soccer at Asbury University, said being out of school wasn’t a problem when NTI began.
“It’s gotten harder as it goes on,” she said. “We’re missing all the traditions I’ve been looking forward to since the seventh grade. I always wanted to get clapped out and walk through Second Street and see my old teachers in my cap and gown.”
The senior clap out usually takes place after the senior awards day during the last week of school.
The seniors sit in their section of the auditorium, and they are clapped out as they leave. Once they are out of the auditorium, the other classes move to their new sections of the auditorium.
Some of the traditions haven’t been canceled yet.
An in-person graduation is tentatively scheduled for July 31 at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center with the prom on Aug. 1 at Capital City Church.
The campout on the front lawn of the school will be Aug. 2.
The first day of the 2020-21 school year is scheduled for Aug. 3, and the Class of 2020 clap out and Class of 2021 clap in are set to take place that day.
Whether these activities happen as scheduled depends on social distancing orders at the time.
If they can’t take place then, graduation is scheduled for Dec. 18 at KSU’s Exum Center.
Ainye Rogers, a senior at FHS, has been a manager for the boys basketball team the past two years. She’ll be going to Eastern Kentucky University in the fall to major in sports medicine with a goal of becoming an athletic trainer.
“It’s been OK,” she said about NTI. “The school has made it a little better.
“I’m glad I went to Frankfort High. There’s not another school I’d want to graduate from.”
