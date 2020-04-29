The doors are open, but not everything is back to normal.
After being closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic, health care practitioners were able to open Monday for non-emergencies.
“It’s not business as usual,” said Johnny Clark, manager at VisionFirst in Frankfort. “We’re not seeing close to as many patients as before. There’s more time between patients to sanitize everything, and going out to the cars is taking a little bit more time.”
But those working in the facilities that have opened are happy to be seeing patients.
“I’m completely shocked at how well it’s working,” said Dr. Doug Howell of Dr. Doug Howell Chiropractic & Wellness. “The patients have activated their appointments. We’re seeing one person every 15 minutes, only one person in the office at a time.
“They’re happy to drive up in the parking lot, and we text them in. All of them have masks, and no one is complaining.”
Because of the coronavirus, patients are waiting in their cars until it’s time for them to be seen.
Clark said VisionFirst recommends patients wait in their vehicles. They have the option of waiting in the office for their appointments, but nearly all of them have decided to wait outside.
“We try to limit the patient’s time in the office as much as possible,” he said. “We take their temperature outside before they walk into the office, and if it’s 100 or above we’re not seeing them.
“We’re asking questions and making sure they don’t have a cough, a fever, anything like that.”
They’re also recommending that just the patient come into the office unless there are extenuating circumstances such as a patient who is taking care of someone.
“When someone leaves we sanitize all the chairs, the exam rooms,” Clark said. ”We’re sanitizing everything between patients.”
Since reopening this week, Family Dental Center has been doing elective procedures as well as finishing cases it wasn’t able to finish before closing last month.
“We’ve been doing staff training, getting our ducks in a row, getting out our PPE (personal protective equipment) to keep our staff and patients safe,” Dr. Patrick Peters said.
“People have questions. ‘Am I safe’ is the No. 1 question from everybody. It should be, and they are. We’re following guidelines from the dental board and the governor, and we’re going above and beyond to make sure staff and patients are safe.”
That includes patients staying in their cars instead of the waiting room, putting up plexiglass in the reception area and taking patients’ temperatures. Staff members have their temperatures taken at the start of the day.
Like VisionFirst, Dr. Doug Howell Chiropractic & Wellness is seeing fewer patients than before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The downside is we can’t see as many patients because our time frames are off, but I’m completely shocked how synchronized and well this is working,” Howell said. “All the patients are saying, ‘let’s do this.’ It’s a testament to the governor that everyone understands the situation. They want to protect each other; they want to participate. We’re all in this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.