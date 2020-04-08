Personal protective equipment needed to protect health care workers from COVID-19 are in short supply not only in Kentucky but nationwide.
A little more than a week ago, Lexington’s Integrated Sign and Graphic answered the call to help fill the need for more face shields.
Frankfort native and company President Albert Oberst and his son-in-law and company Executive Vice President Aaron Anderkin realized their company has the capability to manufacture face shields.
“We were seeing the need,” Anderkin said.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said in nearly every COVID-19 press conference over the last several weeks that the need for more PPE in Kentucky is high. He’s called on Kentuckians to donate what PPE they have to local hospitals and first responders on the front lines taking care of those who are sick.
Last week, Anderkin made efforts to contact the state to let them know ISG was making shields, but never heard back. On Saturday, Anderkin gave tweeting Beshear a try and it worked.
“Within minutes his chief of staff messaged me,” Anderkin said.
To date, ISG has manufactured close to 6,000 face shields and has received orders for around 37,000.
State government makes up 25,000 of those orders.
Oberst said they’ve had many nurses at large hospitals reaching out to ISG about needing face shields.
Last week, they gave a nurse in Lexington a face shield and she used it in the operating room the next day.
Anderkin and Oberst said they’ve been calling hospitals across the state to let them know they’re manufacturing face shields.
Some of the orders were placed by companies who want to donate face shields to their own hospitals or first responders.
Oberst and Anderkin said they’re not making the face shields to make a profit and they “feel like it's a higher calling to make them and sell them at cost.”
To order face shields from ISG, call 859-263-2800 or email the company at info@integratedesign.com
Pricing ranges from $4.35 per shield to $3.28 per shield depending on how large the order is. There’s an order minimum of 20.
Each mask is reusable once it's sanitized and cleaned. Oberst and Anderkin said the company is practicing social distancing, requiring frequent hand-washing and cleaning surfaces often.
Oberst, who graduated from Franklin County High School in 1977, opened ISG in 1988.
Today, ISG employees roughly 40 people. About 40% of those people are working on face shield production right now.
The company’s primary customer, however, has been the country’s largest mall companies, such as Simon Property Group.
Oberst said since the malls are closed, the mall companies have canceled their sign orders.
To stay afloat, the company is applying for the Paycheck Protection Program offered by the federal government to keep their staff paid as they try to figure out ways to adjust.
Oberst said even if the COVID-19 crisis is over by midsummer, he thinks it will take a lot of time before the economy bounces back, but the company is brainstorming ways to stay open.
