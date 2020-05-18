Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.