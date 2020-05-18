The Frankfort REAL ID Regional Driver’s License Office has reopened.
According to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, services at the regional office are limited.
“We want to begin reopening our commonwealth in a safe, gradual and well-planned manner that protects employees and customers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Frankfort-based regional licensing office is reopening with limited in-person services to process the most immediate needs first and to prevent a surge in foot traffic.”
Those services are replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card; license or ID card needed for employment or emergency; new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential; new applicant who has successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing; and renewal of a credential that expired before March 18, when license and permit expiration dates were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order.
Customers in need of those services are asked to make an appointment online at realidky.com.
There will be a limited number of work stations available to walk-ins, according to the release.
To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.
Employees will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing to meet the "Healthy at Work" standards. Customers are asked to do the same.
Surfaces will also be cleaned and the touch pad equipment will be sanitized after each use.
“We look forward to resuming in-person customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But it is absolutely essential that we resume that service in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. We’re implementing new practices that encourage social distancing and our experience will guide the phased opening of other regional driver’s license offices around the Commonwealth.”
The Frankfort REAL ID Regional Driver’s License Office is located at 200 Mero St. and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
