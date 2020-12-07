Despite a major spike in cases of COVID-19 throughout the world, nation and the state of Kentucky, Frankfort Regional Medical Center representatives say they’re making it through.
Hospital spokesperson Brad Wands said that FRMC, which is licensed for 173 beds, has seen a “recent wave” of COVID-19 infections but has not reached capacity.
“We are not at capacity and our staff is currently managing through this recent wave using many of the lessons learned earlier in the pandemic,” he said.
Wands added that the hospital has experienced no shortages of staff, PPE and any other supplies despite the spike in cases.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been planning for an increase in COVID-19 patients,” Wands said. “Our planning efforts and safety protocols have afforded us the opportunity to be better prepared in protecting our patients and workforce. We have been able to manage our people, PPE and other supplies and avoid acute shortages.”
FRMC is maintaining flexibility in dealing with the pandemic’s effects on Frankfort and Franklin County, Wands said. He mentioned the possibility of transitioning care areas and units to deal with the virus if the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise.
“If our existing ICU (intensive care unit) becomes full, we are equipped to transition other areas of the hospital to increase our ICU capacity should the need arise,” Wands said. “FRMC is continually evolving emergency preparedness and surge plans to meet the potential need.”
It is unclear, however, what metrics would cause such changes to occur, as Wands did not provide answers to questions about number of beds occupied, number of beds devoted to patients with COVID-19, how many ICU beds there are, how many ICU beds are occupied and how many of those ICU beds are currently occupied by those with COVID-19.
Other COVID-19 precautions that Wands mentioned include universal mask protocols for all who enter the hospital, visitor and guest restrictions, management of supply chain and segregating COVID-19 patients from other patients.
When asked if there are ways the community could help the hospital address coronavirus-related needs, Wands provided The State Journal with a comment from hospital Chief Executive Officer Reed Hammond stating that the community can help by following COVID-19 protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and hand hygiene, staying home when not feeling well or if you’ve had direct exposure to a person with COVID-19 — all of these things can help keep you, and our community, safe,” Hammond said.
Wands also pointed to the hospital’s coronavirus resource hub, which can be found at frankfortregional.com/covid-19/index.dot.
