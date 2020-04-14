Frankfort Urgent Care Physician Assistant Darwin Whitaker said so far two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the clinic's west side office, but more may come back positive after drive-through testing next Thursday.
The office at 111 Kings Daughters Drive will have drive-through COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23. Whitaker said the clinic will only be testing patients who meet CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 symptoms — cough, shortness of breath and fever.
He said they will also test people with flu symptoms, since the symptoms are similar. They will also test health care workers who know they have been exposed to the virus.
The cost is free for people with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $110. No appointment is needed for the drive-through service.
The drive-through will be set up in the parking lot of the facility on Kings Daughters Drive.
Whitaker said the clinic is working with two labs out of Lexington — X-Gene Molecular Laboratories and Lexar Labs. Both labs should have results back to Urgent Care within 24 hours.
Whitaker said there isn’t a cap on the number of tests.
“We can do as many as needed,” he said.
The patient will be called with the results.
“As testing ramps up, it will be good to find out who has it and who doesn’t,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker realizes it’s hard for people to stay at home, but if they test positive, they will have to, he said.
