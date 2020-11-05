Age breakdown graphic

Franklin County added 15 COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 946 since the pandemic began.

The next date for coronavirus testing is Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. The FCHD is also offering drive-thru flu shots every Friday at its building across from the Frankfort Cemetery on Glenns Creek Road.

Registration for both events is available at fchd.org. The COVID-19 testing registration will open at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The number of active cases in the county rose to 97 Thursday, up from 90 cases Wednesday. Of the 97 active cases, 77 are in the community and 20 are in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

There have been 833 Franklin County residents who have recovered from the virus, and deaths remain at 16.

The age group with the largest number of cases is the 20-30 age group with 197 cases, and the next highest is 0-19 with 186 cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,318 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday. Only one other day has had more cases, and that day included a significant backlog of cases from Fayette County.

“This means we just need more out of everybody,” Beshear said. “It’s got to be a concerted community effort everywhere.”

The state has had 115,277 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Twenty new deaths were attributed to the virus Thursday, bringing the state's total to 1,534.

There are currently 1,102 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 291 are in ICU and 129 are on ventilators.

