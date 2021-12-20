122221.COVID graphic.png

Franklin County has had 120 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Monday, according to health department reports.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Franklin County has had 8,215 COVID cases. There are 156 active cases in the county, down from 194 Friday.

The age range that has had the most cases is 0-19, which accounts for 1,862 cases, followed by 20-30 with 1,512 cases.

As of Dec. 10, the Franklin County Health Department had provided 11,244 Moderna vaccines, 1,483 Pfizer vaccines and 3,034 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The health department will be closed Thursday and Friday, and COVID testing will not be available at Juniper Hill Saturday or Sunday.

