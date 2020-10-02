Franklin County is quickly closing in on 700 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
The Franklin County Health Department announced 11 new cases Friday.
The department said 93 cases are active — including 55 in the community and 38 associated with schools (K-12 and college).
Since the pandemic began seven months ago, 697 county residents have tested positive. Fourteen local deaths are attributed to the virus, and 590 people have recovered.
The health department is working to schedule more COVID-19 testing dates and is awaiting shipment of more rapid testing equipment to address the community need, officials said.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office reported 1,039 new cases of the coronavirus Friday. Of those new cases, 151 are children 18 and under and the youngest 5 days old.
A total of 70,727 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Kentucky.
“Folks, today’s news that the president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this,” said Beshear. “We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part.”
Six deaths were announced Friday, raising the total to 1,197 Kentuckians whose deaths have been attributed to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include a 68-year-old man from Boyd County; a 69-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old man from McCreary County; a 72-year-old man from Menifee County; a 60-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 70-year-old woman from Pulaski County.
“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”
As of Friday, there have been at least 1,507,046 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The testing positivity rate was 4.30%.
