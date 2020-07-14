071420 COVID cases

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Franklin County Health Department on Tuesday.

The county total now stands at 167 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Nineteen cases are active; 143 Franklin Countians have recovered. Five people have died.

FCHD has reported seven new cases over the past two days.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the second largest single-day case count Tuesday with 576 newly reported cases across the state. The total number of cases grew to 20,223 since the pandemic began.

Six new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 635.

A total of 494,343 Kentuckians have been tested. At least 5,389 have recovered from the virus.

