The Franklin County Health Department reported 13 more COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those 13, nine are backlogged cases from November and January and aren't currently active, officials said.

Franklin County has had 3,880 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are 33 active cases in the county.

The health department, with community partners, will begin walk-up vaccine events next week. The first of four of the clinics will be Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St., from 4-6 p.m.

The other three walk-up events will be May 16 at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., from 1-3 p.m., and May 19 at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 244 Steele St., from 9-11 a.m., and at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St., from 4-6 p.m.

These events are open to the public, and no appointments are needed. Registration will be on-site.

The health department will be offering 100 doses at each clinic, and it will be first come, first served.

