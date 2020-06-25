Three new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Franklin County Health Department on Thursday brings the county's total to 125 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 51% of people with COVID-19 in Franklin County have reported no symptoms, while 47% of COVID-19 victims have experienced symptoms. The remaining 2% of data is pending.
Four people in Franklin County have died due to COVID-19 complications to date.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, a lost sense of taste and/or smell, diarrhea and vomiting.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced 280 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 14,617. Eight new deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 546.
“I’m proud of Kentuckians for the big sacrifices we’ve made to protect each other and also the small inconveniences that we’ve accepted to keep one another safe and to revive our economy,” said Beshear. “By wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, getting tested and cooperating with contact tracers, we make sure that the lives we’ve lost and the experiences we’ve missed were not in vain.”
