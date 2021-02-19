021921 COVID map

After being closed on Thursday, the Franklin County Health Department confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 3,528.

There are 96 active cases in the county — including 80 in the general population and 16 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff). There are no coronavirus cases in local long-term care facilities.

Three Franklin Countians are hospitalized with the virus with one patient being treated in the intensive care unit.

Forty county residents have died while positive with COVID-19 and 3,392 have recovered.

Franklin County stayed in the orange zone Friday, and its incidence rate dropped to 18.2, the average new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days. The map can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

To date, the health department has administered 4,573 COVID-19 vaccine doses — including 3,118 first doses and 1,455 second doses.

