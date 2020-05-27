In an effort to raise funds for the Franklin County Emergency Community Food Pantry, last month the Franklin County Republican Women’s Club set the bar — challenging local individuals and groups to match its $500 donation.

The Franklin County Democratic Party has stepped up to answer that call and raised the bar with a $1,350 contribution.

Franklin County Democratic Party food pantry donation

Franklin County Democratic Party Chairwoman, Beverly Metcalf, left, presents the check for $1,350 to Regina Wink-Swinford of the Franklin County Emergency Food Pantry recently. The Democrats extend the challenge to other local organizations and individuals to match or exceed its donation. (Photo submitted)

“All donations will help feed our citizens during this unprecedented time in our lives,” said Beverly Metcalf, Franklin County Democratic Party chairwoman, who presented the check to Regina Wink-Swinford, president of the food pantry, earlier this week.

The organization extends the challenge to others to meet or beat its donation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a crimp in the pantry’s plans for two community food drives this month, including a large-scale donation effort through the U.S. Postal Service and a food collection drive with area churches, both of which have been canceled in order to protect people from the virus and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

With many folks out of jobs and in need of the pantry’s assistance, demand for food is surpassing supply and costs continue to exceed donations and contributions.

“It would be outstanding if other groups would pick up the challenge,” said food pantry board member John Heltzel.

The Franklin County Democratic Party has chosen the food pantry for its annual “Lend a Helping Hand” fundraiser through the month of June. For more information on the fundraiser, email Metcalf at lilbevmetcalf@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription