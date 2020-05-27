In an effort to raise funds for the Franklin County Emergency Community Food Pantry, last month the Franklin County Republican Women’s Club set the bar — challenging local individuals and groups to match its $500 donation.
The Franklin County Democratic Party has stepped up to answer that call and raised the bar with a $1,350 contribution.
“All donations will help feed our citizens during this unprecedented time in our lives,” said Beverly Metcalf, Franklin County Democratic Party chairwoman, who presented the check to Regina Wink-Swinford, president of the food pantry, earlier this week.
The organization extends the challenge to others to meet or beat its donation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a crimp in the pantry’s plans for two community food drives this month, including a large-scale donation effort through the U.S. Postal Service and a food collection drive with area churches, both of which have been canceled in order to protect people from the virus and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
With many folks out of jobs and in need of the pantry’s assistance, demand for food is surpassing supply and costs continue to exceed donations and contributions.
“It would be outstanding if other groups would pick up the challenge,” said food pantry board member John Heltzel.
The Franklin County Democratic Party has chosen the food pantry for its annual “Lend a Helping Hand” fundraiser through the month of June. For more information on the fundraiser, email Metcalf at lilbevmetcalf@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.