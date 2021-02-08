020821 COVID map

With 28 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Franklin County’s case count since the pandemic began 11 months ago reached 3,401.

There are 136 active cases in the county, including 107 in the general population, 28 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and one in a long-term care facility.

Fourteen Franklin Countians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including one patient being treated in the intensive care unit.

The Franklin County Health Department also reported one more death, bringing the total number of residents who have died while positive for the coronavirus to 39.

FCHD data shows that 3,226 people have recovered from the virus.

For the first time in 2021, the county’s incidence rate — the average daily new case count over the past seven days — dropped below 25 at 23.3. Franklin County is now in the orange zone. Red zone counties are those with incidence rates higher than 25.

The health department did not administer any COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. To date, FCHD has administered 3,677 vaccines since vaccinations began with 2,802 initial doses and 875 second doses.

