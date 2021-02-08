With 28 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Franklin County’s case count since the pandemic began 11 months ago reached 3,401.
There are 136 active cases in the county, including 107 in the general population, 28 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and one in a long-term care facility.
Fourteen Franklin Countians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including one patient being treated in the intensive care unit.
The Franklin County Health Department also reported one more death, bringing the total number of residents who have died while positive for the coronavirus to 39.
FCHD data shows that 3,226 people have recovered from the virus.
For the first time in 2021, the county’s incidence rate — the average daily new case count over the past seven days — dropped below 25 at 23.3. Franklin County is now in the orange zone. Red zone counties are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
The health department did not administer any COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. To date, FCHD has administered 3,677 vaccines since vaccinations began with 2,802 initial doses and 875 second doses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.