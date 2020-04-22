Getting a second chance

Shannon West, recovery coordinator with the Franklin County Drug Court, works at her desk in the courthouse in this State Journal file photo.

As the state court system works in a reduced capacity, the specialty courts continue to function much as before, but with a few concessions to the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person meetings and support group sessions have moved to video conference platforms like Zoom. Sanctions for failed drug tests have been altered. 

“The biggest impact is we’re changing our methods of meeting,” Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd said. “We’ve obviously had to make some concessions.”

Melynda Benjamin, executive director of the state Department of Specialty Courts, said in an email that the drug court staff presently meets via Zoom on Wednesday mornings followed by the court session at noon. 

Franklin County’s in-patient treatment center is still doing in-person group meetings, she said, where there are fewer than 10 people a minimum of 6 feet apart. There are online options as well, she said.

The drug court program involves a number of facets, including work, regular support group settings and regular drug testing. If participants complete the program, their charges can be reduced or dismissed.

Employment is a key component of the program, Shepherd said. As the economy has slowed, it has affected employment opportunities as well.

“Work is a big part of drug court,” Shepherd said, “getting people to have employment and learning the habit of being a good employee.”

Benjamin said the program keeps records of those drug court participants who have been laid off, and staff will be notified when or if they return to work. Those who were unemployed previously are still required to apply for jobs online.

“This helps to improve their job-seeking skills during the lockdown,” Benjamin said.

Shepherd said employment hasn’t been a big problem for participants, though some of the traditional employers have closed during the pandemic.

“A lot of people are still working,” he said.

As jails have reduced the intake of prisoners, the program has also removed incarceration as a sanction for a failed drug test, Shepherd said. Now there are alternative sanctions, including written papers, additional sobriety meetings or going to an in-patient treatment program.

Kentucky Specialty Courts

“In some cases where people are having consistent problems with testing dirty, we’re sending them to long-term treatment,” Shepherd said.

“Because most know the judge won’t be using jail as a sanction, self-reporting has increased,” Benjamin said in an email. “This is exactly the behavior we want from the participants so that issues can be discussed in treatment and group meetings.”

Though isolation and social distancing can be stressful on everyone, Shepherd said he hasn’t noticed an increase in failed drug tests among participants.

“I don’t think there’s been a marked difference,” Shepherd said. “We’ve been pleased most of our participants are working hard.”

Participants are also drug-tested regularly. Since the pandemic started, the program has switched to oral fluid testing, which can be performed while the participant is in a vehicle, Benjamin said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription