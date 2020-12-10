121020 COVID map

Twenty-four Franklin Countians who have contracted the coronavirus have died. The Franklin County Health Department announced the latest death — an 83-year-old man — this week.

“The state will do an investigation to determine if this is deemed a COVID-19 death or not,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal. “At this time, the state has confirmed the deaths of 17 Franklin County residents as (caused by) COVID-19.”

The health department was closed Thursday for staff training but confirmed 36 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — eclipsing the 1,700-case mark with 1,718 reported since the start of the pandemic in March.

According to the latest FCHD data, there were 265 active COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday, including 194 in the community, 44 in long-term care facilities and 27 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

Twenty-one Franklin Countians were hospitalized with the virus and five were in the intensive care unit.

So far this month there have been 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

Since the pandemic began in March, 1,492 of the 1,718, or 87%, of Franklin County patients who contracted the virus have recovered.

The county continues to be in the red zone, the most severe, on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 59.1 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

FCHD will host its final free testing event of the year from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration at www.fchd.org is required and will start at 8 a.m. Friday.

