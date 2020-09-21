With 17 new county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus, Franklin County eclipsed the 600-case mark on Monday.
According to the health department, a total of 610 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
“It’s amazing how fast we went from 400 to 600 (cases),” said Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly.
Currently, 80 cases are active — 30 in the community and 50 associated with schools — meaning students or staff from any school or college who reside in Franklin County. Of the 50 school-associated cases 43 are from Kentucky State University; six are with Franklin County Schools; and one is an Eastern Kentucky University student quarantining at home, Mattingly added.
With so many active cases, the health department is monitoring 200 contacts of victims.
"To date we have monitored 1,020 contacts of COVID-19 since March," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.
Fourteen local COVID-19 patients have died and 516 have recovered.
At his Monday press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 406 new coronavirus cases statewide and one new death.
Of the new cases, 67, or 15%, are children 18 and younger.
Currently, 474 state residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19; 108 are in ICU and 64 are on ventilators, the governor added.
The total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus is 61,917 since the pandemic began. A total of 1,112 have died.
The state’s testing positivity rate remains below 4% at 3.77%.
Beshear said that last week the state recorded a total of 4,597 new COVID-19 cases — second highest only to Aug. 31-Sept. 6, when 4,742 total cases were reported.
Kentucky showed some slight improvement on the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report for the week of Sept. 5-11. Seven fewer counties were in danger zones and only one metropolitan area, Bowling Green, was in the red zone.
Fifty-seven of the state's 120 counties were in high-risk zones for the reporting week, down from 64 the previous week. Thirteen counties were in the red zone, down from 24 counties and eight metro areas. Most moved into the yellow zone, which had 44 counties, four more than the previous week.
Communities in the red zone have weekly positive-test rates higher than 10% and more than one new case per thousand residents. Yellow-zone communities — where Frankfort falls — have new cases between 0.1 and one case per 1,000 and a positive-test rate of 5% to 10% — or one of those, with the other in the red zone.
The state as a whole moved out of the red zone for cases in the latest report and is now in the yellow zone for both cases and positivity. The report says Kentucky had 90 new cases per 100,000 people during the reporting week, ranking it 19th in the nation. The national average was 74 cases per 100,000 people. Kentucky's case rate was down 18.2% from the previous week.
The White House report calls for Kentucky to develop a plan for increased surveillance of asymptomatic carriers and to establish weekly testing among critical populations, like teachers and nursing home staff, to monitor the degree of community spread. It also recommends wastewater surveillance at universities to allow for targeted testing. UK has started such testing.
Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, contributed to this report.
