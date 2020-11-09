Franklin County reached an unwanted milestone in COVID-19 cases Monday.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 42 new confirmed cases of the virus since its last report on Friday, putting the county at 1,012 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Monday’s report included a child under the age of 1 who tested positive for COVID, the youngest case the FCHD has had.
“We have had a couple of our busiest days yet and we ask everyone to remain diligent to protect our community by wearing your mask, maintaining a 6-foot distance, frequent hand washing and staying home when you are sick,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said.
There were 103 cases active in the community and 20 active cases in schools (K-12, college and staff) as of Monday afternoon.
The next COVID testing event will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration is required, and it will go live on Friday at 8 a.m. at fchd.org. Click on the blue testing button to register.
Franklin County is inching toward becoming a "red county" in COVID-19 cases.
In the latest incidence rate map for Kentucky, Franklin County was at 23.5, the average of new daily cases per 100,000 people, keeping the county narrowly in the orange zone. Any number higher than 25 puts a county in the red zone. Franklin County was at 17.1 on Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,745 new cases of COVID at his press conference Monday, bringing the state total to 122,567 since the pandemic began.
“If you’re not wearing a mask, you’re putting yourself at a real risk for contracting COVID,” Beshear said. “This is happening everywhere, which means we can’t bring in health care workers from other places.
“If everywhere is surging, we’re going to end up on our own. That means if we get overrun and we don’t have enough staff in hospitals, it’s our friends, our neighbors, maybe even our family members who won’t get the treatment they need.”
A total of 1,133 Kentuckians were hospitalized Monday with COVID. Of those, 300 were in the ICU, the highest number the state has had in the ICU. There were 142 patients on ventilators.
Eleven new deaths were announced Monday for a statewide total of 1,576.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 7.49%, the highest since May 5.
“The concern here is a steady increase in positivity rate,” Beshear said. “This thing is spreading significantly.”
