The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to grasp the farming community.
Last week, the Kentucky Beef Council sent out a statement about the state of the beef supply chain.
“In an effort to protect workers and mitigate risk associated with COVID-19, some beef processing facilities across the country have made the difficult decision to reduce their labor force to smaller crews,” the statement read. “This has resulted in a slowing of the beef processing system and a short-term reduction in processing capacity.”
That is holding true in Frankfort.
“Three weeks ago, I had a lady call and say she was at Kroger and there was no packaged beef in the store,” Franklin County beef farmer Doyle Devers said.
Devers owns a farm on Harvieland Road where he farms hay and 300 head of beef cattle on more than 1,000 acres. In February, he began selling packaged meat out of his home.
“I recently went through one cow — 679 pounds of meat — in 1½ days,” he said.
Although the demand is high, Devers is struggling to find a beef processing facility to process and package his cows. He called a facility in Memphis, Indiana, and was told it couldn’t process for him until September. He currently has meat being processed at a facility in Campbellsburg, but it too is backed until October.
“People are waiting to buy beef, but you can’t get it to the stores,” he said.
Devers said processing facilities are having a hard time getting workers because of the virus.
“At some packing houses they work elbow to elbow,” he said. “They’ve cut production by two-thirds. They can’t get it turned around to the meat counter fast enough.”
Devers, who is a Franklin County Cattleman’s Association board member, also manages the Owen County stockyard United Producers. Because processing facilities can’t process meat fast enough, the price of cattle at the market has gone down.
“The market doesn’t look great for the short-term future,” he said. “The price is down because the cattle aren’t getting processed.”
He said farmers are struggling with the decision to sell their cattle or keep them and wait for prices at the market to go back up.
“Some people are having to sell and take what they can get,” he said. “You only have so much land and can take care of so many animals.”
Devers has made the decision to increase his herd during the pandemic.
“I’m keeping heifers and selling steers,” he said.
He has also cut back on spending at the farm.
“No new equipment,” he said. “I’m just going to do what has to be done — nothing extra.”
Devers’ farming business is a family affair. He, his wife, Kim, and their son, David Alan, operate the farm.
“My wife and son do 90% of the work,” he said. “I don’t have to have help.”
Although there is a disruption in the beef supply chain, the Kentucky Beef Council is assuring Kentuckians that there’s isn’t a beef shortage.
“While there is not a beef shortage at this time, we can expect there will possibly be reductions in availability of specific beef cuts at some point in the future,” the council reported. “If you experience a beef shortage in your grocery store, please continue to check back as they are continually restocking their shelves.”
Devers said the only shortage of cuts of beef he is experiencing so far is ribeye.
“I can’t keep it in stock,” he said. “People call every day.”
For pricing and contact information, visit Devers Beef on Facebook.
