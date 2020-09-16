In a vote of 5-2 Tuesday, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted to keep the county property tax rate the same for this fiscal year.
The tax rate is 18.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value, and the decision to keep it the same makes three years in a row that the court has not raised the tax rate, according to Judge-Executive Huston Wells.
The county was presented with the option to keep the rate the same or adopt the compensating rate, which is the rate applied to the current year's assessment of taxable property excluding new property that produces approximately the same amount of revenue produced in the preceding year. That rate would have been 18.1 cents per $100, 0.6 cents lower than what the court adopted.
Wells and Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson have said that the extra $200,000 the county will bring in as a result of keeping the rate the same instead of lowering it to the compensating rate will provide much-needed funds in times of economic uncertainty due to COVID-19. Laurenson has previously noted sheriff’s office expenses and rising county employee retirement costs, among other financial obligations.
Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy were the two “no” votes, saying they would have preferred the lower rate to help struggling businesses.
“I spoke to a local business owner of over 30 years and he’s down over 75%,” Tracy said. “… I believe that we need to do everything in our power to help ease the pain and/or burden during this difficult time. With that being said, I vote no.”
Wells and Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Lambert Moore, Marti Booth and J.W. Blackburn voted to keep last year's tax rate.
Some expressed frustration about not lowering the tax rate to help businesses, but weighed it against the county’s need for revenue.
“We’re not raising the rate,” Blackburn said. “I know there are a lot of property owners that need some relief, especially in these times, but with our rising pension costs and this being our only means of real revenue, I’m a yes.”
Wells called it “the best of both worlds,” in that the county won’t raise taxes but will also take in more revenue this fiscal year. Moore was a more cautious “yes” vote.
“I would much prefer that we take a lower rate, but seeing that we don’t know what’s going to come in from this COVID situation, it really puts us in a bad seat,” Moore said. “I feel like we have to vote yes on this.”
