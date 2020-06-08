This year’s National French Exam was a bit of a challenge.
The coronavirus pandemic meant no school and no test site, but that proved to be no problem for students at Franklin County.
FCHS had 29 students take the test with 17 placing in the top 20 in the state.
Natalie Dufour, a rising senior, scored a 68 out of a possible 70, and her score is believed to be the highest score ever by an FCHS student.
Competing in Level 2, she placed third at the state and national level, earning a gold medal.
Amelia Peavler, who graduated last month, was the state champion at Level 5 and finished 20th nationally for honorable mention recognition.
The exam, which took place April 29-May 1, is a listening and reading comprehension test, and the students took the exam in their cars, on their own Chromebooks, while parked in the school’s front lot.
"Taking the test in my car was definitely more difficult, but not as hard as I had thought,” Dufour said. “For me, I hate taking tests in a non-testing environment. Feeling the strain of people all around me taking the same test honestly helps me.
“I was really afraid that I would become distracted a lot easier, but honestly I focused pretty well. For me, the only problem was that one of the audio questions wouldn't load, so I had to guess on it. I keep thinking that if I had gotten to listen to that question, I could've been second in the country rather than third.”
Peavler took French all four years at Franklin County, doubling up with French II and French III her sophomore year.
She placed in the top 10 in Kentucky on the exam all four years of high school.
“I was a little nervous,” Peavler said about this year’s test. “Being out of school for so long, I wasn’t sure I was totally prepared. The test itself ended up not being too bad.
“I was just really interested in the French language,” she said about taking the language for four years. “Having Mr. (Terry) Johnson as a teacher has been a big help. I really like his teaching style.”
Dufour started out taking Spanish before switching to French.
“For my first two years at FCHS, I took Spanish,” she said. “However, I realized my freshman year that I was missing out on having the best teacher in our school, Terry Johnson. The French program at FCHS is so amazing and it's all because of him.
“I started out in French II because I wanted a challenge, but the reason I took French was because of Mr. Johnson. He is truly the best teacher I've ever had. I appreciate him and all of his work so much.”
The test was given in the school parking lot so it could be proctored and students could use the school’s Wi-Fi.
Earning bronze medals were Phillip Peiffer and Jadyn Gilreath at Level 1, and earning honorable mention were Jonathan Cook at Level 1 and Jordan Harris and Cooper Hendrix at Level 2.
This was the fourth time in the past seven years that FCHS has had a state champion at some level of the exam.
Both Peavler and Dufour see benefits in learning another language.
“I think the biggest benefit to learning a second language is you’re not only learning the language, you’re learning about the culture,” Peavler said.
“It also helps with learning English as well. A lot of English words have their roots in the romance languages, and learning the roots of English words is interesting to me.”
Dufour saw the importance of learning languages last year when her family went to Europe.
“My family and I went to Europe and our entire time there, people would use our language, but I had no way to reciprocate,” she said. “It made me realize how privileged we are because we don't realize that so many people go out of their way to be able to communicate with us.
“I felt awful, because we just expected people to know our language rather than putting in the work ourselves. I wanted to give back in a way, so I will continue to take more foreign languages.”
Here are the FCHS students who placed in the top 20 in the state, with their state ranking listed first and national ranking second.
Level 1: Phillip Peiffer, 6, 11, bronze medal; Jadyn Gilreath, 8, 13, bronze medal; Jonathan Cook, 14, 19, honorable mention; Evelyn Escobar, 17, 23; Gracie Thacker, 18, 24; Will Logan, 20, 27.
Level 2: Natalie Dufour, 3, 3, gold medal; Jordan Harris, 13, 14, honorable mention; Cooper Hendrix, 15, 17, honorable mention; Riley Welch, 20, 25.
Level 3: Kayla Rogers, 15, 25; Peyton Sutton, 20, 30.
Level 4: Leslie Fitzpatrick, 9, 31; Douglas Crickmer, 13, 37; Jasminne Johnson, 17, 42; Alexander Bentley, 19, 44.
Level 5: Amelia Peavler, 1, 20, honorable mention.
