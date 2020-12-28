Franklin County has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or roughly 4% of the county's population, since the pandemic began in March.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 45 new cases Monday, its first report since Wednesday because of the holiday weekend. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,041.
There are 239 active cases in the county, with 218 in the general people, 10 in schools and 11 in long-term care facilities.
Fourteen Franklin County residents are hospitalized with the virus, and four are in intensive care units.
The age range with the largest number of confirmed cases is ages 20-30 with 410 cases, followed by ages 0-19 with 315 and 41-50 with 305.
November had the most confirmed cases with 576, but December has seen 566 with three days left in the month.
The health department will have its next COVID testing event on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 1-5 p.m. at its Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
Registration is required, and it will open on Friday at 8 a.m. at fchd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.