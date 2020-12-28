122920.COVID graphic.png

Franklin County has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or roughly 4% of the county's population, since the pandemic began in March.

The Franklin County Health Department reported 45 new cases Monday, its first report since Wednesday because of the holiday weekend. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,041.

There are 239 active cases in the county, with 218 in the general people, 10 in schools and 11 in long-term care facilities.

Fourteen Franklin County residents are hospitalized with the virus, and four are in intensive care units.

The age range with the largest number of confirmed cases is ages 20-30 with 410 cases, followed by ages 0-19 with 315 and 41-50 with 305.

November had the most confirmed cases with 576, but December has seen 566 with three days left in the month.

The health department will have its next COVID testing event on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 1-5 p.m. at its Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.

Registration is required, and it will open on Friday at 8 a.m. at fchd.org.

