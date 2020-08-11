COVID Update graphic

Franklin County has 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Franklin County Health Department announced Tuesday the county has had a total of 368 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 103 are active in the community, 25 are active among long-term care residents, 231 people have recovered, and there have been nine deaths.

Tuesday’s testing event at the Public Health Center was deemed a success.

“We had a great turnout at today's testing event and tested 108 community members,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

The health department hopes to have another testing event the week of Aug. 24, but the date, time or location haven’t been determined.

