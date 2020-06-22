062220 state COVID cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County continues to rise.

“Yet again, another week in a row, we’ve had another increase,” Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said at Monday’s weekly Frankfort/Franklin County COVID-19 update.

Mattingly said the county now has 119 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. That's three new cases since Friday's report.

“Almost all of these new cases since last week are involved with our long-term care centers,” she said.

There are currently six people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of them is in ICU.

“I know the long term-care centers are continuing to do everything they can to limit the spread of the virus inside of their facility,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, though, it goes to demonstrate that this virus is very, very contagious, and that once an outbreak starts in a congregant setting like that, it’s very difficult to see an end of it because they do keep spreading and the case numbers keep building there.”

There have been four coronavirus-related deaths in Franklin County.

The state announced 90 new confirmed cases Monday for a statewide total of 13,839 since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths, leaving the total at 526 for the state.

The number of Kentuckians ever hospitalized for COVID-19 is 2,532. There are currently 349 people hospitalized with 67 in ICU.

The number of patients who have recovered is 3,534.

