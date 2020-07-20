FCHD logo

Franklin County had 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department, announced Monday that the county now has 192 confirmed cases, up 10% from 178 on Friday.

Of the 192 cases, 33 are active. Five people are currently in the hospital with two of the hospitalized in the ICU.

"We've had a very busy weekend, and we're definitely tired here at the health department," Mattingly said during a weekly press briefing by city and county leaders.

"With our recent cases, I will just keep pointing out to everyone that many, many of these cases are travel-related now," she added. "We're starting to see more and more of that, and we're seeing more and more cases now where the contacts (of infected people) are becoming positive."

To be considered a contact, a person must have been less than 6 feet from an infected person for 15 minutes or more.

"Don't forget that six feet distance thing, don't forget about wearing that mask," Mattingly said, "even if they're a close friend of yours."

At his daily press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 258 new cases statewide. But with many labs not reporting on Sundays the governor expects the number of cases to rise later this week. Beshear also reported one new death bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 671.

A total of 23,414 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 533,143 tests administered.

Currently, 542 patients are hospitalized and 114 in are in ICU. At least 6,876 patients have recovered.

The state's positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — is 4.52%.

