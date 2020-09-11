Franklin County closed out the week with 46 new cases of COVID-19.
The Franklin County Health Department reported eight new confirmed cases of the virus Friday, bringing the county’s total to 549 since the pandemic began in March.
There are 37 active cases in the community and 43 active cases at Kentucky State University.
FCHD is offering testing Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon at the Public Health Center, 851 East West Connector. Registration is available at fchd.org.
The state reported 948 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday for a statewide total of 55,704 since the pandemic began.
It was one of the state's highest single-day totals. A total of 979 new cases were reported on July 19.
There were nine new deaths reported Friday, putting the state’s total at 1,044.
Currently, 549 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus, and 124 are in ICU.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 4.7%.
