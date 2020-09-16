COVID outcomes graphic

The Franklin County Health Department announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

That brings the county's total number of cases to 570 since the pandemic began in March.

Of those cases, 82, or 14%, are active.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear released the White House report on Kentucky counties and their testing positivity rates.

Franklin County, which was in the yellow zone last week for having a positivity rate between 5% and 10%, has dropped below 5% and is no longer in the yellow zone.

Beshear announced 776 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a statewide total of 58,764 cases.

There are currently 565 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 125 are in the ICU and 75 are on ventilators.

Beshear reported eight new deaths, bringing the state total to 1,082.

“In general, what we are seeing is we still have higher case numbers than we would like to see, but we don’t at the moment see those accelerating from last week or the week before,” Beshear said. “We see our positivity rate coming down, and that is a good thing.”

The state's positivity rate is 3.89%.

