The Franklin County Health Department announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total for the county to 145 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported. Five Franklin Countians have died of coronavirus-related causes.

Of the 145 cases, 35, or 24%, are active and 105 have recovered.

The FCHD is closed Friday for the Fourth of July holiday and will resume its daily updates on Monday.

"As we go into the weekend and are with friends and family, we want to remind everyone that this virus is still here and we are still seeing a rise in our cases locally," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. "Stay healthy."

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky had 239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the state total of confirmed cases to 16,079 since the pandemic began.

“Our case numbers are staying relatively stable, but we can’t become complacent,” Beshear said. “Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, 6 feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other.”

Beshear also reported nine new deaths from the virus for a statewide total of 581.

