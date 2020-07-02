The Franklin County Health Department announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total for the county to 145 since the pandemic began.
No new deaths were reported. Five Franklin Countians have died of coronavirus-related causes.
Of the 145 cases, 35, or 24%, are active and 105 have recovered.
The FCHD is closed Friday for the Fourth of July holiday and will resume its daily updates on Monday.
"As we go into the weekend and are with friends and family, we want to remind everyone that this virus is still here and we are still seeing a rise in our cases locally," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. "Stay healthy."
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky had 239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That brings the state total of confirmed cases to 16,079 since the pandemic began.
“Our case numbers are staying relatively stable, but we can’t become complacent,” Beshear said. “Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, 6 feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other.”
Beshear also reported nine new deaths from the virus for a statewide total of 581.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.