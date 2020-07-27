Franklin County has its highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said during a weekly press briefing that there were 11 residents hospitalized as of Monday.

Of those, three are in the intensive care unit.

“We’re now at 224 cases,” Mattingly said of total confirmed cases since the pandemic began. “We’ve far surpassed the 200 mark, and we’re getting more cases every day. Fifty-one of those are now active cases, and our real concern is that 11 of them are currently hospitalized, and that’s our largest hospitalized number thus far.”

The FCHD number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by four over the weekend.

Another area of concern is that the age group with the highest number of cases is ages 20-30, with 37 cases.

“I had the honor yesterday of being able to speak with Dr. Deborah Birx (White House Coronavirus Response coordinator) and Gov. (Andy) Beshear, and that’s exactly what she was warning us about,” Mattingly added.

“In states such as Arizona and Florida, those states we now have those travel advisories for, that’s when they really started seeing huge, widespread of the virus, is when it got in the 20-30 age group because those are people who have children, so they’re exposing the younger age group. Those are also people who have parents and grandparents, so they’re also exposing the older populations as well.”

Mattingly said that has been a key trigger with the virus across the country, and it’s now hitting Franklin County and Frankfort.

The FCHD testing that took place last week at Dolly Graham Park tested 99 people, and Mattingly said it had a very low positivity rate.

She said about 50% of the county’s cases have been asymptomatic.

The next scheduled free testing for COVID-19 will be Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration for the Aug. 4 testing will be available at fchd.org beginning Friday.

Mattingly said the county has 116 active contacts.

