Franklin County has its highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said during a weekly press briefing that there were 11 residents hospitalized as of Monday.
Of those, three are in the intensive care unit.
“We’re now at 224 cases,” Mattingly said of total confirmed cases since the pandemic began. “We’ve far surpassed the 200 mark, and we’re getting more cases every day. Fifty-one of those are now active cases, and our real concern is that 11 of them are currently hospitalized, and that’s our largest hospitalized number thus far.”
The FCHD number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by four over the weekend.
Another area of concern is that the age group with the highest number of cases is ages 20-30, with 37 cases.
“I had the honor yesterday of being able to speak with Dr. Deborah Birx (White House Coronavirus Response coordinator) and Gov. (Andy) Beshear, and that’s exactly what she was warning us about,” Mattingly added.
“In states such as Arizona and Florida, those states we now have those travel advisories for, that’s when they really started seeing huge, widespread of the virus, is when it got in the 20-30 age group because those are people who have children, so they’re exposing the younger age group. Those are also people who have parents and grandparents, so they’re also exposing the older populations as well.”
Mattingly said that has been a key trigger with the virus across the country, and it’s now hitting Franklin County and Frankfort.
The FCHD testing that took place last week at Dolly Graham Park tested 99 people, and Mattingly said it had a very low positivity rate.
She said about 50% of the county’s cases have been asymptomatic.
The next scheduled free testing for COVID-19 will be Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration for the Aug. 4 testing will be available at fchd.org beginning Friday.
Mattingly said the county has 116 active contacts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.