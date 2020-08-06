Franklin County has one new death and more than 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Franklin County Health Department.
A 94-year-old woman died from the virus, bringing the county’s total of COVID deaths to seven.
With 15 new confirmed cases Thursday, the county has recorded 307 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The age range of victims in Thursday’s batch of cases is 2 to 75, and none are residents of long-term care facilities.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced another death in Franklin County at his press conference Thursday, a 94-year-old man, but that hadn’t been confirmed by the FCHD.
Beshear said there were 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a statewide total of 33,254 since the pandemic began. The number of cases from Monday through Thursday this week was 247 fewer than the state had during the same period last week.
“If these numbers continue, they’re further evidence that wearing that facial covering, wearing that mask, is truly helping Kentucky in so many different ways —our people, our economy, our kids — so let’s keep it up,” Beshear said.
"I believe if we continue to do it, we can potentially see even better numbers than this.”
To that end, Beshear announced the face mask mandate will be extended another 30 days, as will the limit on gatherings to 10 people or less.
The Kentucky State Fair will be held in August, but it will be for participants only with no vendors or spectators.
The FCHD will have a drive-thru testing event Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m.-noon. Tuesday. Registration opens Friday on the department’s website, fchd.org.
